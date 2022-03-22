Bald Eagle Spotted Enjoying a Snack in Boonville

Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild.

Get our free mobile app

A bald eagle was spotted having a snack in Boonville.

On March 21st it was a gorgeous sunny day when Madeline Sills was out for a drive in Boonville when she came across a sight you don't see too often. Madeline had to stop her car in the middle of the road because in front of her sat a bald eagle enjoying a snack, or maybe it was his lunch, but either way this eagle found some roadkill and decided to make a meal out of it. I mean look at this incredible photo she snapped!

Madeline Sills Madeline Sills loading...

Besides at the zoo, I've never seen a bald eagle close up, and every time I do I always forget how BIG these birds are! According to Indiana DNR bald eagles have a wingspan of 6.5-7 feet and the males can weigh anywhere from 8 to 9 lbs while the females can weigh anywhere from 10 to 14 lbs.

An Eagle Mukbang

Have you ever seen those mukbang videos on YouTube? I don't really understand the trend, but basically, it's a person uploading a video of themselves eating, and sometimes they talk and share stories while eating a meal. Anyways, Madeline snapped a video of the eagle enjoying its meal, which her mom shared on Facebook. I'd like to think this is his (or her) internet debut.



I mean could you imagine driving down the road and all of a sudden you come across a giant eagle enjoying a meal?! This is just another reason to be sure you pay attention to the road when driving, imagine the guilt you'd feel if you were distracted while driving and then accidentally took out America's number 1 bird. So keep your eyes peeled, and make sure our eagle friends are safe.

Thanks, Madeline for sharing this photo and video with us, what a catch on a beautiful spring day!

If you enjoyed this eagle sighting in Boonville, check out these eagle sightings in Illinois from Teresa Ferguson!

An eagle snatches up some dinner

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

An eagle stands on the icy river

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

Birds walking along the frozen river

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

This photo below was taken in Illinois, I love how you can see the fish on the tree branch.

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

This is a short story, now notice the eagle enjoying the fish

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

It was at this moment, he dropped his fish :(

Photo by Teresa Ferguson Photo by Teresa Ferguson loading...

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.