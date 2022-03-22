It certainly seems like there are recalls on products nearly everyday. Most of them are not in our area, but today I have to share information with you about two important recalls.

Don't Put This Lotion on Your Skin

The first recall I have to tell you about is for Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. I am quite familiar with this product since I literally have the bottle listed on the recall. You'll need to look for the code on the bottom of the bottle. If it starts with "ZU" you will probably need to throw it away.

Reason For The Recall

The Lotion could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections. Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure.

The amount of recalled product is limited to two sizes offered for Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes are affected. IDENTIFYING THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":

Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Next, let's head to the kitchen and see if you have the pancake and waffle mix that has been recalled. It has been sold at Walmart locations nationwide.

What to Look For

Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

UPC 078742370828

Lot code KX2063

Best By Date of 09/01/2023

Reason For Recall

This recall is due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

