Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022
Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit.
After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
According to Indy Star:
Starting in July, anyone who legally could carry a handgun with a permit previously now could do so without one moving forward, due to House Bill 1296. That means most Hoosiers 18 years and older can carry a handgun in public without ever having received a background check, unless they had done so to purchase a handgun.
Indiana now joins 23 other states that do not require a permit to carry a handgun. While some are in favor of this action, many still oppose the Bill. According to the Indy Star, among those opposing the bill were officers and representatives from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana State Police, and Evansville Police Department. These representatives all testified against the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
What You Need To Know About House Bill 1296
Under this new law that goes into effect July 2022, Hoosiers who can lawfully already carry a handgun responsibly with a permit can legally carry a handgun without a permit within the State. Here are some of the key things to know about this new law:
- Hoosiers 18 and older can legally carry a handgun throughout the state.
- If a person is can not legally carry a firearm under federal or state laws before this law goes into effect, that person will still be prohibited.
- If said person does carry a firearm, they can be prosecuted
- Firearm permits will still be available to Hoosiers, without a fee, if one should want or need one. This is encouraged by Superintendent Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police, as it will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states.
- Firearm Theft will now be a Level 5 Felony.
While this Bill does create a lot of controversies, it is important to know what all it entails, as it will become law in July. You can learn more about House Bill 1296 by clicking here.
(H/T- Indy Star)
