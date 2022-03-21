What if I told you there's a cool place in Nashville to listen to music from some of the best singers/songwriters while grabbing a bite to eat? The Listening Room Cafe is a hidden gem worth exploring on your next trip.

It's always fun while visiting Nashville to try something different and unique. My niece turned me on to The Listening Room Cafe. She bought tickets on a whim and fell in love with the intimate atmosphere, the food, and the performers. After being in country music for 25 years and making multiple trips to Nashville, I was surprised I'd never heard of the venue. I knew that I had to try it out! Have you ever been here?

What to Expect at The Listening Room Cafe

The Listening Room Cafe is a quaint live music venue in the heart of Nashville. You can take the short walk just a few blocks off of Broadway for live music in an intimate setting. The singer/songwriter that will take the stage is the one that actually wrote the songs. It's pretty cool to hear how the song came about, why they chose the artist to sing it, and what it was like to work with the artist. It is a family-friendly venue but keep in mind that they expect chatter to be kept to a minimum out of respect to the artist. You also don't want to be late for the show. They open 30 minutes before showtime and close the doors 15 minutes after the show starts. We always have fun at The Listening Room Cafe!

Music at The Listening Room Cafe

You just never know who will take the stage on any given night. When we booked our tickets last year, we saw Marcus Hummon, Emma Brooke and Friends. Marcus is a Grammy-Award Winning Sing-Songwriter, Artist, and Composer. He co-wrote "Bless the Broken Road" which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 2006. Marcus also co-wrote many songs for other artists like Tim Mcgraw, the number one hit single "Cowboy Take Me Away" by the Dixie Chicks, along with "Born to Fly" by Sara Evans. He told a funny story about working with Sara at her home to work on the single. She was a busy Momma at the time, and her life was a little crazy! It was such a cool experience to see a true legend sing, tell stories, and entertain.

We were blessed to see Alyssa Jacey over the weekend at The Listening Room Happy Hour party. Alyssa was a dancer and choreographer before she turned to music. She's a great storyteller and reminds me of Sheryl Crow or Joni Mitchel when it comes to her sound. Again, you just never know who will be stopping by The Listening Room Cafe!

Lindsey Boerner enjoyed herself on a recent visit, "My husband and I really enjoyed it here. The artists were amazing and the staff was great. We downloaded a ton of their songs afterward. It’s also nice to not fight for a place to sit which is rare in Nashville. It was our favorite part of the trip and we will definitely be back."

The Listening Room Cafe Tickets & Hours of Operation

You don't have to get a ticket ahead of time, but it's HIGHLY recommended if you really want to see a show. They always take reservations first and then overflow if there's room. It's an easy process to look at the Show Calendar and then purchase your ticket. They offer shows at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Tickets are anywhere between $10 and $15 and are limited as they only have around 130 seats available. There's a $15 per person food and drink minimum as well. It keeps the show intimate. Many shows sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early so you don't miss out! The Listening Room Cafe also has a $3 valet service if you're not within walking distance.

Danielle Root is a fan, "I attended two shows last night at the Listening Room and was very happy with the experience. It was easy to park with their valet service which was only $3 which is unheard of for a venue in downtown Nashville. When we went in they have a great process that lets people sit down and relax and wait before the doors open. No need to stand outside in the weather. You enter and they give you a seat ticket with the table # and amt of people and you go and relax. The price of the tickets is very reasonable even when you factor in that they require a $15 food and drink minimum for each show. The staff was all very pleasant and helpful. I highly recommend going to a show here!"

The Listening Room Cafe Dining

I can't say enough about how good the food is at The Listening Room Cafe. From EMMY’S CHICKEN TENDERS tossed in buffalo sauce, the BBQ BACON BURGER, to the SMOKED WINGS, there's something for everyone on the menu.

This is how they describe their menu, "Our menu is seasonal and absolutely wonderful. We would classify ourselves as a polished casual contemporary restaurant with a southern edge. Our goal is to move TLR into the foodie scene as well as the music scene in Nashville. We hope to be a place where you can come for the music but enjoy a full meal as well. Dinner is served from 4 pm to 10 pm. Our late-night menu will be from 10 pm to close, which will be a limited menu of simple appetizers to accompany your beverages. We also serve brunch on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm with music at 11 am and 1 pm and great drink specials."

Kamakshi Raman shared her experience, "Intimate performance venue with the songwriters sharing details about the songs and themselves and interspersed with humor! The food and drinks were great with good service! Really great experience!"

The Listening Room is located at 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37210.

Dinner Hours: Monday-Saturday, 4 pm – 11 pm

Lunch Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 am – 4 pm

Brunch Hours: Saturday 10 am – 3 pm

Sundays Closed

Jean Haukaas had a great time, "Some of the best live music in the city that supports local artists."

Tim Miller said it best with just one word, "LLLLLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEDDDDDD"

