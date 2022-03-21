Why Was ‘Maury’ Canceled? Hit Tabloid Talk Show Ending After Three Decades

Why was Maury canceled?

The lie detector test determined… they are telling the truth! The iconic Maury show will be coming to an end after 31 seasons.

NBCUniversal confirmed Sunday (Mar. 20) that the wildly popular daytime chat fest will cease original episodes following the current season, with new episodes set to air through September, Deadline reports.

Why Is Maury Ending?

It turns out the show's demise was a mutual decision between legendary host Maury Povich and network execs.

"Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, spilled in a statement to the outlet.

“Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career," she added.

Povich explained that he was ready for the show to end years ago.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," the 83-year-old talk show host said. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'"

Povich began his decades-spanning career as a radio reporter in Washington, D.C., before gaining fame as the host of A Current Affair in 1986.

The Maury Povich Show launched in 1991, before shortening its name to Maury in the mid-'90s.

Maury's end comes as longtime daytime series The Wendy Williams Show is also ending following 12 seasons on the air.

Former The View host Sherri Shepherd is set to take over host Wendy Williams' time slot with new daytime talk show, titled Sherri, set to premiere in the fall.