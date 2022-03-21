Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread Is Here! Where To Find It In Indiana And Kentucky

Cinnamon Toast Crunch keeps branching out beyond cereal and we can't get enough of it!

I'll go on record by saying that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal out there period. I love it even more as an adult than I did as a kid somehow. It's packed full of flavor and is one of those cereals that you can just eat right out of the box. However, if you choose to pour it in a bowl and mix it with milk, that's some of the best milk you'll ever drink!

Let's be honest, it's one of the most popular cereals on the market. that's why General Mills, the makers of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, have released some pretty interesting (and delicious) products centered around the infamous cereal. They have put out Cinnamon Toast Crunch Coffee Creamer, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls, and Cinnadust. None of which were a disappointment. Recently, I tried out Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookies with some Cinnamon Toast Crunch icing that you could spread on the top of them. Seriously, probably one of the best cookies I have ever had. General Mills is adding one more Cinnamon Toast Crunch product to their lineup that I HAVE to get my hands on.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread

You can forget about peanut butter, cookie butter, and Nutella now because you're going to be able to take your morning toast game up a notch and turn it into Cinnamon Toast Crunch...toast. I mean the word "toast" is literally in their name, so it was only a matter of time before they created something for toast itself. General Mills has just released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread.

As you can see, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread comes in a jar that looks like peanut butter, but inside is a deliciously creamy spread that tastes like the cereal. According to a press release:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the unmistakable essence of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal in a brand-new way. Ideal for spreading on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked goods, as a dessert topping or simply enjoyed with a spoon straight out of the jar, there are unlimited usages for this new, creamy spreadable treat.

Where To Find Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread

The press release says that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will be available in Kroger stores nationwide in the preserves and spreads aisle and on Amazon this month. If you recall, when they released Cinnadust, it was only available at Sam's Club. Then, after a while, it rolled out to other stores nationwide. So maybe that will be the case with the spread down the road.

