If you grew up in a very small town like I did, you can really appreciate the restaurant choices that we have in the Evansville area. Seriously, in Princeton, IN we had a couple of pizza places, McDonald's, Long John Silver's, and sometimes we had a Hardee's. When the Burger King and Applebee's opened, it was a pretty big deal.

What Do You Want To Eat? I Don't Know, What Do You Want?

Now that I live in Evansville, it can be overwhelming to decide what to eat. So, with prices of almost everything going up, when we eat out, the final bill is a huge consideration. Eating out is a treat, so we also want to enjoy something slightly on the higher end of a dollar menu.

Narrowing the Field

I have I hard time making a decision when it comes to deciding what to eat. Admit it, we all have that problem, right? With that in mind, we can always leave it to Yelp user reviews to narrow the field down at least a little bit. I do recommend planning this research when you are not hangry. It will not work out for you, you will end up Grub Hubbing one of everything.

Yelp Search Features

Yelp makes it easy to search different businesses, areas, and price ranges. It's also pretty easy to determine the chain restaurants from the locally owned spots. I have no problem with chains, but for this search, I'm limiting the selections to our mom & pop favorites.

