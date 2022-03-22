Have you ever wanted to throw an axe? It's the new thing for a night out with friends or a date. Indiana Entertainment Venue features axe throwing with a restaurant in the basement

AXE THROWING BECOMING VERY POPULAR

Angel here and I have never been to an actual restaurant or business where you throw an axe. Over the past five years axe throwing is growing in popularity. It's a great way to burn off a little stress by taking it out on the board. This past summer at Friday After 5 they brought a traveling axe throwing trailer and I hopped in to give it a try. I was so surprised at how much fun and exhilerating it was!

FOOD & FUN ALL IN ONE

Huntingburg, Indiana has several great places to stop and enjoy. I noticed a few weeks ago as we drove through they have a restaurant called Fry'd & Chop'd. The name was interesting enough so I had to do a little research. This place opened in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

LOVING ALL THE 'FRY'D' FOODS

The restaurant is located in the basement and it's called Fry'd. It's most known for the fresh cut fries they make daily and pair with a variety of seasonings and dipping sauces. You can get a delicious burger or toss back some wings.

You can get your wings tossed in a selection of wing sauces. Then you can dip them in ranch or bleu cheese or nothing at all.

They cut their fries fresh daily. Fresh Cut Fries have a whole different taste and they are delicious.

Burger lovers! Look at this perfectly dressed piece of meat.

OMG!!!! How about some Buffalo Chicken Nachos. Anyone else want to swan dive and do the backstroke in these heavenly pieces of goodness?!

Every good meal deserves an amazing ending. Don't forget the funnel cake fries topped with whip cream and strawberry sauce.

CHOP'D THE AXE THROWING AREA

Once your finished you can head upstairs to aim an axe at all your cares in the Chop'd Axe Throwing Area. They have enough room for a party or you can just bring a date to blow off some steam.

They even have Axe Throwing Leagues if you're really into it. What's really awesome is you don't have to dine in to come and throw axes just make sure to book a lane.

You can pull up a chair and enjoy dinner while you watch or throw.

They have five different game styles to try.

There are multiple lanes so you can bring a crowd.

And if you do decide to eat here's a look at the full menu.

