Here’s How Kids Can Bowl Free All Summer Long at a Newburgh Bowling Alley

It's been a long winter and kids have been cooped up in the house for too long. With Spring break week here and summertime just around the corner, you may be looking for ideas to keep your kids entertained this summer.

Entertainment on a budget.

Keeping kids entertained all summer can be pretty expensive. If you're looking for a way to keep the kids entertained, without having them be stuck at home all summer, this program is a great way to get the kids out of the house on a budget, because it's free for kids.

Who doesn't enjoy bowling? It's a fun classic game, that anyone can play. The annual Kids Bowl Free Program is once again offering free bowling all summer long at participating bowling alleys.

How the program works

Kids can bowl for free every day, for up to two games a day. Each day your child will receive two coupons, each for a free round of bowling.

Where locally can kids bowl free?

This specific program has several bowling alleys all across the US partnering with them, here locally kids can utilize this program at the Family Entertainment Center in Newburgh. The Family Entertainment Center is located inside the Showplace Cinemas building, in case you forgot the name of it. They also have an arcade and laser tag too, those are not included in the bowling program, but are available for a day you want to be a little extra!

Why the Kids Bowl Free Program?

Here's why the Kids Bowl Free Program is passionate about getting kids to the bowling alley:

Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for 2 free games each day of the KBF program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations.

If you want to take advantage of the Kids Bowl Free Program, and give your kiddos something fun to do this summer, you can get them enrolled, here.

