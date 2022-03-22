Funny Kentucky Cat Loves Getting Dressed Up For His Family & Posing For Pictures

Cats are fickle creatures. They basically decide who they like and what they want to do. One Kentucky cat loves when his family dresses him up and he'll humor them by posing for photos...YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS!

CATS DO WHAT THEY WANT

Even if you're not a cat person or don't even own a cat surely you have noticed how they could care less about what other people or animals think of them. They get in no hurry to come when you call them and one day they will do what you say and the next act like they can't even hear you. And it isn't just our cat it's EVERY cat. I think this is why you hear "A dog is a loyal best friend" because cats pick their people and make no bones about it.

MEET 'MR. BIGGELSWORTH' THE CAT

I first laid eyes on Mr. Biggelsworth on Facebook. When my friend, Autumn Greer Wilkins, posted a photo of him on her page. He caught my attention because he was laid out in a blue and white striped polo shirt and I'd never seen a cat in a polo before. I naturally had to know more.

This is Baby Biggelsworth. How darn sweet is he?!

Here's a little about Biggels or Biggie as his family so lovingly calls him:

We adopted him from the humane society 5 years ago. He lives with a German Shepherd and Australian Shepherd yet he still runs the house. He and the German Shepherd have stare downs from time to time but Biggels always comes out in top. He’s very attached to my youngest daughter and my husband. He prefers his polo but he does have a headdress he wears occasionally.

As you can see here Biggels loves posing. It's almost as if he is peering into the camera saying "have you ever seen a more gorgeous creature?"

I mean look how he is gazing at his girl!

Apparently dressing cats up is a thing. I found some of the most hilarious videos of cats on Youtube.

BIGGELSWORTH LOVES TO PUT ON A SHOW

His momma, Autumn, says they just recently started dressing him up. They plan on getting him his own wardrobe of items but sent us a few other photos of him modeling. ENJOY!

You can almost hear the words coming out of his mouth in this photo "HELP ME-OWTTT!" This is his headdress.

Somebody call Ralph Lauren Polo they would make a killing off Cat Polos. These things would be sold out in a heartbeat.

When Biggie isn't dressing up and posing for photos he enjoys long naps on the couch with his people and getting into stare-offs with his dogs.

Do you dress your animals up? We want to see photos! Head to the WBKR Facebook page and post a photo.

