Now is the time to start making plans for your summer weekend getaways. If you want to stay fairly close to home, I have chosen my favorite Airbnbs that won't break the bank. You will have money to enjoy some of the awesome events, bars, restaurants, festivals, concert, etc, that each of these cities offer.

Here are 10 Indiana Airbnbs for under $100 a night, but look like they should cost much more.

1. The Tiny Shed Glamping - Fort Wayne, IN

Nestled next to the woods, our guests enjoy a quiet, country getaway to escape all the busy of the city life! The stunning 9-foot windows in the bedroom give you the feel of sleeping in the woods, yet you have total privacy!

2. Cute bungalow in trendy West Old Town Greenwood - Greenwood, IN

Great cozy, cute bungalow - felt like home. The location is perfect! It is private with a fenced in yard, that my dog loved, yet a cute and walkable neighborhood close to everything you could want. - Kelly, guest review

3.The Bees Nest - Indianapolis, IN

Fully fenced yard for your dog to run around as you sit on the cover porch with an outdoor table and chairs. Walking distance to Festiva, Cannonball Brewing, and West Fork Whiskey co. Just north of mass ave and a short bike ride, Uber, or drive, to many of Indy’s hotspots. This home has everything you need to have a comfortable stay while exploring Indy.

4. Modern luxurious getaway space with a sauna - Bedford, IN

The place was great, exactly as expected. The layout was very nice and made it feel like there was a lot of space. A few extra amenities, fireplace and sauna, were a nice touch. - Eric, guest review

5. *Downtown Camping, Retro Shasta Camper!* - Indianapolis, IN

Our Shasta Camper is conveniently located within walking distance of highly acclaimed restaurants, coffee shops, a brewery and distillery. Situated just two blocks from the Monon Trail offering walking and biking access to more restaurants and shopping on Indy's famous Mass Avenue.

6. Broadripple| Restaurants| Bars| Bonfire| Parking - Indianapolis, IN

This contemporary, yet cozy and elegant looking bungalow is located just blocks south of the heart of Broadripple! It’s also conveniently located 17 minutes away from the liveliness of downtown.. It has unique touches in every room and a very warm feeling throughout.

7. Nest: 1905 Carriage House Apartment - Evansville, IN

...renovated 1912 carriage house was designed exclusively for Airbnb guests! Set in the midst of Semper Fulgens gardens, this luxury apartment is small but features a large bathroom with clawfoot tub, a loft bedroom with king sized bed, a sitting area, and coffee bar. There is not a full kitchen, but we have a small fridge, microwave and toaster. A place for pet lovers! We do have two dogs, a cat and chickens who live on the property and have access to courtyard and event space.

The comfiest bed we've ever slept on! The way the carriage house is shaped, it's perfect for a quiet night of restful sleep. The clawfoot bathtub is a luxury. The chicken's good morning peck at the door is a delight.... - Stephanie, guest review

8 .Home by the Dome - South Bend, IN

The house offers guests the luxury of a charming home with brand new floors, ceilings, fresh interior, a brand-new kitchen and bathrooms for you and your family or group of friends.

9. Cozy newly renovated home in Bates Hendricks Area - Indianapolis, IN

The space is eloquently decorated and centrally located within 20 minutes of the airport and minutes away from downtown. Our place is perfect for business travelers, families (with kids), and groups. We are looking forward to hosting you! This beautiful home has all the amenities you could ask for. It has a great backyard with a front and back porch. The kitchen is fully stocked, with coffee and snacks provided. Backyard access is available for catching a breath of fresh air or if you bring your furry friend.

10. A newly remolded studio loft nestled in nature - Newburgh, IN

Quiet place on the water nestled amongst the trees where you can hike, watch the family of Eagles fly overhead and enjoy the wildlife... access to the water to launch your own water crafts or hike, fish etc...and fire pit.

