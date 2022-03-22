We all know that Franklin Street is the place to party on the weekends. By Sunday, things aren't as wild, unless you count wildlife running through a glass door. Maybe this deer had a sip of beer, and well, that's the end of my rhyme LOL!

How Did A Deer Find Its Way To Franklin Street?

One random deer somehow found its way to Franklin Street. As you can see in the Ring security video, it runs in from the west. I am just shocked that it wasn't hit by a car! Unfortunately, the doe did crash into the glass door of RJ Dental Lab.

From The Deer's Point of View

So, as the deer was running full speed ahead, this is what it saw. Maybe the different type of glass threw it off, and she thought it was open.

Let's See That Again

This deer is fast, but here is the moment it crashed through the door to RJ Dental Lab.

Gone in a Flash

Maybe we should name this deer Franklin Flash. She was in and out within thirty seconds.

Off to the Races

I wonder if Ellis Park would ever consider deer racing...Ok, that's just silly talk. But now we are left with so many questions. How did it get lost on Franklin Street? Where did it go? Was it injured?

For more information about hunting deer and who to contact if you find an injured one please see the Indiana Department of Natural Resources site.

