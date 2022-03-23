Beautiful Hidden Waterfalls in Illinois You Must See This Summer

You never would think about waterfalls in Illinois, but there are some hidden gems that you just have to see to believe.

As the weather is starting to get nicer and you are getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.

Shawnee National Forset seems to be the place to go for long hikes, hidden waterfalls, and long trails in Illinois. That national park comes up on a lot of lists for nature trails and might be worth a few days just exploring all that the park has to offer.