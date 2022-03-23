Sometimes, in life, we have to make tough decisions. I guess that is part of growing up and becoming an adult - being able to prioritize and make the right decision. There may come a time when you're faced with choosing between taking a nap and eating a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It feels like a no-win situation, doesn't it? On the one hand, you have this comfortable couch and pillow that are just cradling your tired body - and on the other hand, you have a homemade, straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie that is calling your name. If God forbid, you find yourself in that situation, what do you do?

Now, imagine having to make that decision as a little kid. You can only choose one, you can't have both - or can you? Let me introduce you to 3-year-old Sawyer, who recently found himself in this particular pickle. I spoke with Sawyer's grandmother, who tells me he had been asking for cookies and was just waiting for them to cool off. All of that waiting must have worn him out because, by the time grandma delivered the goods, he was already fighting off the Sandman. What happened next was just too doggone adorable, and luckily, grandma captured the sweet moment.

The Force is strong with young Sawyer. Even with his eyes closed, he could still sense that someone was trying to take his cookie. Then it seemed like his body went into autopilot - his hand and his mouth knew there was a cookie that needed to be eaten, even if his mind was half asleep.

