Have You Ever Heard Of A Zonkey? You Could Own One As A Pet & They’re Awesome

The creation of different hybrids makes for something of wonder. Have you ever heard of a Zonkey? We found one in the United States and we're totally intrigued.

WHAT'S A ZONKEY?

A zonkey is a mix between a donkey and a zebra. Both animals are part of the horse family so they seem to go together fabulously when breeding. Most of the ones I've seen end up with the donkey body and the zebra legs. It's quite a spectacle. Zonkeys are extremely rare and are mostly found in zoos around the world. One of the most interesting things about the zonkey is that they are sterile, meaning they cannot produce.

According to biologydictionary.net:

Zonkeys are also referred to as zebonkey, zebrinny, zebrula, zebadonks, and several other interesting names, depending on who is breeding them and what combination of donkey and zebra species are being used.

MEET DOMINIQUE FERRARO FROM ZEBRAS R US

As we told you zonkeys are rare but if you have ever thought you would love to have your own zebra or maybe even a zonkey it is actually possible. There's a place in Quitman, Texas, called Zebras R Us. It's owned by Dominque Ferraro and she has always had a love for Zebras this is her story;

My passion for zebras started when I was very young. My mother always had horses in her life. I grew up with a very disciplined riding career, and competed in Dressage, Three Day Eventing, and now competes in The Extreme Cowboy Challenges. I have always followed my ambitions and goals. In 2003 I was out of school and was bound and determined to get into my real love for zebras. I searched far and wide for the perfect zebra. I purchased my first zebra from a private breeder on the California Coast. A two-year-old Grant Stallion!

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN OWN YOUR OWN ZONKEY OR ZEBRA

The first thing you need to know is these precious animals are not toys. They take work, attention (A LOT OF ATTENTION), a lot of money, and patience. The breeds from Zebras R Us are actually hand fed so they are used to other people and their daily activities.

Zonkeys or zebras should be treated more like family than pets. They are beautiful animals that need to be appreciated.

If you are interested in owning a zebra or zonkey click this link for more info.

THIS IS A ZONKEY!

Aren't they the cutest thing EVER!?

There is even a camel for sale but I've heard those things spit I'm not so sure I'd want one LOL.

