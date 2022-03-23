Stay In This Spectacular Vacation Home On Kentucky’s Dale Hollow Lake – See Inside

Since spring has arrived, I've been dreaming of vacations by the lake. I know, I know, you ocean lovers might disagree. But, I've told you before, I'm a lake girl ,through and through.

Lakeside views are the best

It used to be so easy to just book a spot for our camper at any lakeside campground. But, since we sold our camper and haven't purchased another one yet, I'm searching all over Airbnb and Vrbo for lakeside getaways. They have to be perfectly decorated with ultimate lake views.

I know I can't get as close to the lake as our camper could, but given the right view, a house or condo, up on the bank, may be even better.

The beauty of Dale Hallow Lake, KY

One of our favorite places to go, with our camper, was Dale Hollow Lake, in Kentucky. Dale Hollow is situated right on the Kentucky-Tennessee border and it is absolutely beautiful. everywhere you look, it fills you with awe and wonder of the amazing Kentucky landscape.

Gorgeous vacation home big enough for al of your friends

While searching, I came across this lake-view home and it is so amazing. I mean it is breathtaking. It's way too big for just my husband and I, so I'm trying to gather my friends and/or family to book a stay. It's booked through Vrbo and sleeps sixteen.

See inside this magnificent home

Brand New Dale Hollow Vacation Home Is Beautiful With Huge Indoor Pool, Diving Board and Incredible Lake Views A vacation home to meet everyone's needs.

For rental information, click HERE.

Take a look at Dale Hollow Lake

