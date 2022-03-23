The New Immersive Dinosphere At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Now Open

Take a look inside The Dinosphere inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has so much to offer families in Indiana. You could spend the whole day there and probably not experience everything in the museum. However, there is one immersive exhibit inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis that you have got to take the time to see. Especially if you love dinosaurs!

Enter The Dinosphere!

Dinosphere opened in 2004 at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and it became one of their most popular exhibits. The exhibit just reopened last week and it looks amazing! Not just for children, but adults like myself who have always found dinosaurs fascinating. According to their website:

Stand in awe of enormous long-necked, four-legged creatures in Giants of the Jurassic™, see your old dino friends in Creatures of the Cretaceous™, explore the ancient aquatic world in Monsters of the Mesozoic Seas™, and spark your creativity in Dinosphere Art Lab—all in the new Dinosphere®!

There are five areas that you can explore in the Dinosphere. Let's take a look at them!

Get our free mobile app

Giants of the Jurassic

As their website says:

They are still the largest animals ever to walk on Earth, and they have been gone for millions of years! Meet our two towering new sauropods—enormous four-legged, long-necked creatures that only ate plants. Learn how they grew to be so huge, and be amazed!

Monsters of the Mesozoic

According to their website, here's a little taste of what you will see here:

Dive deep into the sights and sounds of the ancient aquatic world! Immerse yourself in a shimmering, undersea experience, and encounter fearsome fossils from this mysterious world.

Creatures of the Cretaceous

This is the exhibit that I am most excited to see at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis:

The dinosaurs you've come to know and love in Dinosphere® are back! Return to the watering hole and see a world of prehistoric activity with Bucky the T. rex, Kelsey the Triceratops, and other Cretaceous creatures!

Dinosphere Art Lab

This section of Dinosphere sounds pretty cool too. Here, you can do some pretty awesome stuff. According to their website:

Through different forms of art, you can bring dinosaur fossils to life in the Dinosphere Art Lab! Pair real science with your creativity to draw, sculpt and design a day in the life of a dinosaur.

Dinosphere Paleo Lab

Here, you can talk to real scientists who are working on real fossils in their lab. You can ask them anything you want to know about dinosaurs, and they might even show you a thing or two while you're there too!

Children's Museum of Indianapolis Children's Museum of Indianapolis loading...

The Dinosphere exhibit is included with museum general admission and membership, so you don't have to buy a separate ticket just for this exhibit. However, it is highly recommended to purchase general admission tickets or reserve your member tickets at least a day in advance, to ensure a spot. Again, this is just one of many exhibits that you can experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. You can learn more about Dinosphere and everything else you can see at the museum by clicking here.

Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.

SEE: 11 Unique Attractions You'll Only Find in Indiana