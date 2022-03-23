April Nading is a familiar face around the Tri-State. I remember watching her back in the 1980s and 1990s on WEHT 25. The amazing throwback advertisement below will jog your memory. You can still catch her occasionally on ABC 25 Local Lifestyles, and teaching fellow yogis how to sweat it out at Yoga 101.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps you have followed April's plank workouts on television or in your workplace. Trust me, a five-minute plank is no joke. But when she's outside, April loves to stand on her hands every chance that she gets.

The Handstanding Grandma

That is how she acquired her professional nickname 'Handstanding Grandma'. Could we just take a minute to soak that in...April does not look like a grandma. She doesn't move like one either. Handstands aren't something that April has done her whole life. In fact, she didn't do her first one until she was 50!

Have Handstands, Will Travel

April loves to travel and, of course, her handstands don't stop just because she's outside of the Tri-State. Now she's getting some national attention by inspiring others to take on new challenges in life.

Moth to a Flame

Television seems to seek April out, and she's ok with that. While visiting family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, FOX 23 caught April doing her handstands, and they wanted to know what in the world was going on. See their story HERE.

How awesome is this throwback? It's from 1990.

PHOTO: TYLER SACAMANTO / 25 WEHT PHOTO: TYLER SACAMANTO / 25 WEHT loading...

This e-book chronicles April's story of recovering from rotator cuff surgery and the subsequent difficulty of rehabilitation. Her unflinching, sometimes humorous diary shows how orthopedic patients are not always adequately prepared for their post-surgical journey and uncovers what is often a surprisingly difficult and painful process. Her stories about the days immediately following surgery and the subsequent months-long recovery process can help prepare other prospective shoulder patients for what can be a long, arduous (sometimes funny) recovery journey.

How to Take Professional Quality Photos with Your Phone About eight years ago, when my daughter was really little, I asked for a fancy camera from my husband. I never buy anything for myself and he always spoils me when it comes to gifts so I did hours and hours of research and finally picked what I wanted - a SONY A37 DSLR. You pretty much can't buy it anywhere now but at the time, it was perfect for me. I mostly took photos and video of my family but once in a while I was asked to photograph a wedding or senior photos. I'd always start with - I'm not a professional photographer. If you want professional - HIRE a professional.

Fast forward to 2021, and now I have a fancy phone that has a fantastic camera built-in. Now, my advice is still IF YOU WANT PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS, HIRE A PROFESSIONAL but if you can't afford one or want a couple of basic fall pics of your kiddo or family, here are some tips I picked up from classes I've taken along the way.

