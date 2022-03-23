Southern Indiana Yoga Instructor Stretches Positivity One Handstand At a Time
April Nading is a familiar face around the Tri-State. I remember watching her back in the 1980s and 1990s on WEHT 25. The amazing throwback advertisement below will jog your memory. You can still catch her occasionally on ABC 25 Local Lifestyles, and teaching fellow yogis how to sweat it out at Yoga 101.
Perhaps you have followed April's plank workouts on television or in your workplace. Trust me, a five-minute plank is no joke. But when she's outside, April loves to stand on her hands every chance that she gets.
The Handstanding Grandma
That is how she acquired her professional nickname 'Handstanding Grandma'. Could we just take a minute to soak that in...April does not look like a grandma. She doesn't move like one either. Handstands aren't something that April has done her whole life. In fact, she didn't do her first one until she was 50!
Have Handstands, Will Travel
April loves to travel and, of course, her handstands don't stop just because she's outside of the Tri-State. Now she's getting some national attention by inspiring others to take on new challenges in life.
Moth to a Flame
Television seems to seek April out, and she's ok with that. While visiting family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, FOX 23 caught April doing her handstands, and they wanted to know what in the world was going on. See their story HERE.
How awesome is this throwback? It's from 1990.
This e-book chronicles April's story of recovering from rotator cuff surgery and the subsequent difficulty of rehabilitation. Her unflinching, sometimes humorous diary shows how orthopedic patients are not always adequately prepared for their post-surgical journey and uncovers what is often a surprisingly difficult and painful process. Her stories about the days immediately following surgery and the subsequent months-long recovery process can help prepare other prospective shoulder patients for what can be a long, arduous (sometimes funny) recovery journey.