Kentucky Kid’s Consignment Sale Offers Parents 1000’s of Items Under One Roof-VIDEO

Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Spring Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!

WHAT IS PIGTAILS & COWLICKS?

Imagine over 600 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Spring/Summer needs.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Admission is free to all who attend.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

It's magical folks. The clothing is organized by size and even category. It's amazing. You don't have to worry about rips or stains.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

New mothers can find baby items galore no matter what they're looking for.

WHEN IS THE SALE?

Friday, March 25: 8 am-5 pm

Saturday, March 26: 8 am-1 pm (marked items ½ price)

There will be a limited amount of Early Bird Presale Tickets to shop Thursday 2:30-4:30 https://bit.ly/3tNtZxm

Cash & Credit Accepted

A PARENT'S PERSPECTIVE

Angel here and you can literally shop for your children's clothes and get it all in one place. Such an amazing assortment of brands, sizes, and it is all in amazing condition. I have been shopping the sale since it began and it saves us tons of money. The deals on brand-name clothing alone are incredible. It is also a great place to get birthday gifts, redecorate a kid's room, pick up sports gear, or grab a baby shower gift.

PIGTAILS & COWLICKS PIGTAILS & COWLICKS loading...

I am not joking when I say I find such good stuff. Charlotte loves Matilda Jane and this is where we get all of her outfits. I save hundreds of dollars each year shopping.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Text Club members will get early ticket access, so sign up here: https://optin.mobiniti.com/PCShopKY

You can even join in on the fun! BECOME A CONSIGNOR.