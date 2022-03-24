Kentucky Kid’s Consignment Sale Offers Parents 1000’s of Items Under One Roof-VIDEO
Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Spring Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!
WHAT IS PIGTAILS & COWLICKS?
Imagine over 600 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Spring/Summer needs.
Admission is free to all who attend.
It's magical folks. The clothing is organized by size and even category. It's amazing. You don't have to worry about rips or stains.
New mothers can find baby items galore no matter what they're looking for.
WHEN IS THE SALE?
A PARENT'S PERSPECTIVE
I am not joking when I say I find such good stuff. Charlotte loves Matilda Jane and this is where we get all of her outfits. I save hundreds of dollars each year shopping.
Text Club members will get early ticket access, so sign up here: https://optin.mobiniti.com/PCShopKY
You can even join in on the fun! BECOME A CONSIGNOR.