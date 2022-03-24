Indiana Based Vodka Company Wants to Rename the Moscow Mule

With the world watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has everyone glued to the news. Many stores have already pulled Russian vodkas from the shelves, so one Indiana-based vodka company wants to go a step further and show their support for democracy by renaming the Moscow Mule.

Get our free mobile app

Who wants to rename the Moscow Mule?

Fuzzy's Vodka is American-made, and wants to get the classic cocktail renamed to the American Stallion Cocktail. They're actually a Hoosier-based brand too, as they're located in Indiana. According to IndianaOnTap.com their distilling and bottling operations are based out of Bloomington.

Photo by Wine Dharma on Unsplash Photo by Wine Dharma on Unsplash loading...

What is in the American Stallion Cocktail?

Why the new name?

Fuzzy's Vodka said they want to do their small part to show support for democracy around the world. Here's what Fuzzy's Vodka said in a statement on their website about the rebranding of the cocktail:

It could seem rather silly to some; how does altering the name of a cocktail help people on the other side of the world? The answer is simple, change always starts small. Refusing to encourage the injustice and devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a humble step, but one that Americans can make with pride when they order an American Stallion. Democratic freedom starts small, from ordering a cocktail at a bar to using our voices to stand up for our beliefs; it is not an ideal to take for granted. Spreading that unified desire for worldwide democracy is crucial, and believe it or not, it can begin with the transformation of a popular cocktail.

What do you think? Will you be ordering an American Stallion from now on?

Evansville Area Breweries There's nothing better than sitting on the patio and enjoying an ice-cold locally brewed beer. Here's where you can do just that in the Evansville area.