Indiana Dog Hoping For Second Chance After Being Returned To Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Zoey.

Hey I’m Zoey, an 8 month old terrier mix! If you couldn’t tell, all I want to do is be a good girl. I’ve been adopted from VHS before and was returned due to no fault of my own! I absolutely love walks and jogging (I recently went on a 5 mile walk and it was easy-peasy for me!) I have a very sweet temperament, getting along very well with every animal and person I meet. Are you looking for a family pet or hiking buddy? If so, I’m your girl! I still have some of my puppy enthusiasm, but am almost house-trained and already know how to sit! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, up-to-date vaccines and microchip. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Learn more about Zoey or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

Coming Up At the VHS

Auction tickets will go on sale very soon!! Our first one in THREE YEARS! Theme is “Bark to the Future” (1980’s.) Individual tickets $100, with $1500 corporate tables available. Saturday, May 21st at Old National Events Plaza.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets

