Evansville Museum Seeking Your Input for Their Annual Geek & Comic Con

The Evansville Museum of Arts History and Science is gearing up for its annual Geek & Comic-Con later this year. In the meantime, they're looking for your input.

When is Evansville Museum's Geek & Comic-Con?

The annual event will take place on August 27th, 2022. It is a family-friendly event that will include vendors, panels, and even celebrity guests. The Facebook event page describes Geek & Comic Con as:

Save the date for the 2022 Geek & Comic Con! The annual Geek & Comic Con is returning to the Evansville Museum this summer on Saturday August 27, 2022. This family-friendly event is perfect for comic-con enthusiasts as well as first-timers to the convention scene.

The Evansville Museum Geek & Comic Con is a day devoted to celebrating the arts, science and history of geek culture. The event will feature panels and presentations, hands-on activities, board games, a vendor room and a cosplay contest

Evansville Museum wants your input.

I'm excited to see what the Evansville Museum has in store for this year's event, and I can't wait to see who all will be presenting! If you're a fan of all things "nerd culture" I think you're going to really enjoy this event. Last year's Geek & Comic Con was a lot of fun!

