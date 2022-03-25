Popular Kentucky Orchard Plans Huge Easter Adventure W/An Egg Hunt & More

Easter is just a few weeks away and everyone is making their plans to get out and hunt those eggs. One of Kentucky's most popular orchards has big bunny plans and you're invited.

WHAT IS REID'S ORCHARD?

Reid's Orchard is located in Owensboro, Kentucky, and it's a 5 generation farm growing bedding/vegetable plants, strawberries, vegetables, peaches, apples, and pumpkins. When you visit Reid's it almost feels like you're going to Grandma's house. It always feels like going home. It is welcoming and fun and the Reid family loves visiting with everyone who comes to the farm. They are open from March through December each year and are most known for the Apple Festival which brings folks from all over the world to enjoy craft booths and food vendors and their famous Caramel Apple Sundaes, slushies, and cider (which is made right there on the farm).

REID'S ORCHARD REID'S ORCHARD loading...

There is also a huge playland for kids including a petting zoo and they host several different events throughout the year in their event building.

REID'S ORCHARD REID'S ORCHARD loading...

SUPER FUN EASTER ADVENTURE

Reid's is hosting a super fun Easter Adventure on Saturday, April 16, at the orchard. It will take place from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Families can enjoy egg picking, a scavenger hunt, lots of snuggly animals, and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

It is only $7 to play for the day.

WHERE IS REID'S ORCHARD?

Reid's Orchard is located in the east end of Owensboro off Hwy 60 and Exit 21 of the by-pass in Owensboro.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Reid's Orchard Adds Their Own Petting Zoo To The Farm Reid's Orchard is one of our family's favorite places to just go and hang out whether we're picking apples or playing in Reidland. I recently visited and they had some cute new furry faces.