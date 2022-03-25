Indiana Girl Screams For Jesus On Disney Rollercoaster and It’s Too Funny [WATCH]

When it comes to rollercoasters, I am either all in or a definite no. I used to love them when I was younger, but the older I get, when Im trying to have a great time at a theme park, the more they have the potential to ruin my day

Get our free mobile app

My rollercoster rating

I had a great aunt that lived in Tampa, Fl. Busch Gardens was just minutes from her house. During my summer break, I would spend a few weeks of my vacation with her and my Uncle Jim. The would take me just about every other day. Busch Gardens had the best coasters.

As an adult I love the Raven at Holiday World or Space Mountain at Disney World. On the other had, I don't really like riding the Voyage at Holiday World. It's a little too extreme for me.

What happens when you love a rollercoaster so much, you can't contain your self?

Last year, Evansville Police Officer, Taylor Merriss took one of her Cops Connecting with Kids students, Cymone, on her first rollercoaster ride at Disney world. If you've been to the magical theme park you know how incredible every ride and attraction is to experience.

I think Cymone was having so much fun riding the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Coaster, that she begged Jesus to join the fun. ;-)



I pretty sure Jesus was right there on the ride with her, enjoying every single second.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.