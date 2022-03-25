Indiana Girl Screams For Jesus On Disney Rollercoaster and It’s Too Funny [WATCH]
When it comes to rollercoasters, I am either all in or a definite no. I used to love them when I was younger, but the older I get, when Im trying to have a great time at a theme park, the more they have the potential to ruin my day
My rollercoster rating
I had a great aunt that lived in Tampa, Fl. Busch Gardens was just minutes from her house. During my summer break, I would spend a few weeks of my vacation with her and my Uncle Jim. The would take me just about every other day. Busch Gardens had the best coasters.
As an adult I love the Raven at Holiday World or Space Mountain at Disney World. On the other had, I don't really like riding the Voyage at Holiday World. It's a little too extreme for me.
What happens when you love a rollercoaster so much, you can't contain your self?
Last year, Evansville Police Officer, Taylor Merriss took one of her Cops Connecting with Kids students, Cymone, on her first rollercoaster ride at Disney world. If you've been to the magical theme park you know how incredible every ride and attraction is to experience.
I think Cymone was having so much fun riding the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Coaster, that she begged Jesus to join the fun. ;-)
I pretty sure Jesus was right there on the ride with her, enjoying every single second.
