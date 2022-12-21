These Baby Names Have Been Ruled Illegal To Use in the U.S.

Picking a name for your newborn is both exciting and sometimes can be very hard. However, whatever you do there are some names that are banned in the US and you can't use them.

Unique and creative baby names seem to be a new trend when it comes to naming a child. Thanks to celebrities like The Kardashian, rock stars, and actors/actresses. I know when I was naming my daughters we have about three or four names picked out and when we first saw them each time we named them something different. It's that saying, I have to see them first before I name them. Well, if you are expecting, congratulations, but there are some names you CAN NOT name your child.

Who would have thought that there are specific names banned in the United States? There are a few according to today.com. You can name your child:

III



Jesus Christ



Adolf Hitler



Santa Clause



@

All have been ruled illegal by courts in the United States. Do you mean to tell me that someone wanted to name their child @ and the U.S. saw enough people wanting to use the @ as a name and had to officially ban it? And who would want to name a child after a mass killer? I don't get it, guess I'm not in the cool crowd.

Not only does the U.S. have banned names, but there are some states that have some rules as well.

Arizonians must abide to a 141 character limit — 45 for the first name, 45 for middle, and 45 for last. And derogatory or obscene names are banned in California.

According to babycenter.com, the most popular baby names for girls in 2022 are:

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

And the top boy names for 2022 are:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

The only advice I can give is to remember, that what may be cute when your child is five might not be cute when they are grown up.

