Is ‘Die Hard’ a Holiday Movie? Indiana Family’s Christmas Card Says, Yes

Every year a great debate happens that involves Christmas movies. It's the debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Even though the movie was made way back in 1988, the annual debate continues.

We've talked about it on the air. I'm Team Christmas. I will consider Die Hard to be both a Christmas movie/action movie, but never just an action movie. All you have to do is read the synopsis of the movie to see that it is clearly a Christmas movie.

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who t take over the exclusive high-rise and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him.

But, I have to admit that the trailer for the movie shows only touches on the Christmas elements. Take a look.

So, what is it? A Christmas movie, an action movie, or both? Let's gather some evidence. Why is Die Hard considered a Christmas movie? It's obvious to me, and to The Conversation,

It takes place on Christmas Eve. Not Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July. It could have been set any week of the year, but wasn't. The chief villain Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) explicitly invokes the Christmas spirit: “It's Christmas, Theo, it's a time for miracles.

Why is Die Hard not a Christmas movie? Men's Health has a definite opinion about this holiday debate.

Though Die Hard takes place on Christmas, its primary genre is “action,” they say. Die Hard does not move beyond action; it does not employ Christmas themes or storylines. Die Hard is, therefore, an action film that just happens to take place on Christmas. It is not a Christmas movie.

The Mick family is like me. Team Christmas. To them, it's totally a Christmas movie. Take a look at the incredible and creative 2022 Christmas card.

Love this so much. Big thank you to the Mick family for letting me share their Christmas greetings with you.

