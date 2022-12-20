Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios

The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.



With this kind of forecast, we need to prepare for the worst. Weather models are always changing and shifting. We get less of what is expected or we could get a lot more.

People in the Tristate are always looking out for others and ready to lend a hand. Just like Donald Tolbert, they just want to help in any way they can, even if it's as simple as a Facebook reminder of what we all should be doing NOW.

Here is some of what Donald had to say about things we should be doing to prepare for what's about to hit us.

...check crawl space doors to see that they are closed and secured. Unhook water hoses, and cover hydrants with styrofoam covers( if you don’t have these use an old tube sock or rag and wrap around them then place a plastic bag over this and secure with duct tape or string).

...leave water dripping, since it will not be above freezing for 4 days I would leave it dripping day and night. Remember hot water freezes quicker than cold water because the molecules are broken down in it. If possible leave water dripping at both ends of the house.

...if you have elderly neighbors ask them if you can assist them with any of these things. By working together we can make it through this.

...before you go to sleep at night ask the good lord to be with those less fortunate than others.

May the gracious blessings of God be with each of you as we enter this wonderful holiday season with these extremely cold conditions.

- Donald Tolbert, Facebook

Thank you, Donald, for caring about all of us.

He's right, if we just look out for each other and help with whatever we can, we will get through this extreme winter weather.

