Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism.

According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.

Originally built in 1950, the home, which architect Thane Roberts designed, centers around an open floor plan on the ground level, with all of the main rooms flowing together organically. The chef's kitchen serves as a hub, opening directly into the living room, dining room and family room.

The very modern home features skylights and oversized windows that afford plenty of natural light, while sliding glass walls offers seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living.

The main living area steps directly out into a back yard that resembles a private resort, featuring a saltwater pool, a covered patio and grilling area, an outdoor shower and meticulous landscaping.

The main floor of the luxurious home also features a sizable guest bedroom and powder room, while the upstairs features the master bedroom, which includes a large walk-in closet. There are also two more bedrooms and an additional family living space on the second floor.

Henley is a longtime passionate advocate for environmental conservation, and the house's green features include a reclaimed metal roof, solar panels, drought tolerant landscaping and a Tesla charger.

According to Dirt.com, the Eagles legend purchased the house for his 24-year-old son, Will Henry. Though Don Henley continues to live full-time on his Texas compound near Dallas, he also owns an upscale bungalow in Los Angeles, where his daughter, Annabel, reportedly resides.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Henley's new green luxury home in California, and keep scrolling to see inside his West Hollywood bungalow.

