Popular Tennessee Mountain Officially Opens Ski Slopes for 2022-2023 Season

The weather has finally cooperated as the temperatures have finally dropped within range for a popular Tennessee ski experience to open its slopes for the season.

The Slopes are Open

The temperatures have finally dropped allowing Tennessee's popular Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park to turn on its snow guns and dust up the powdery slopes for skiing and snowboarding.

Dust off your gear. We are extremely excited to announce that we will be opening the 2022/23 Ski Season tomorrow, Tuesday, December 20th. After a long wait, the weather has turned in our favor, temperatures have dropped and the snow guns are going. Join us on the mountain, let's kick things off in fine style!

What to Expect

Currently, at Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park, located above the city of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Castle Run, Cub Way, Upper Bear, and the Ski School Slopes are open for skiing and snowboarding and they have three lifts open and running at this time. The slopes are open from 9 am to 9 pm each day with tickets on sale from 8 am until 7 pm daily.

Other Cold Weather Activities

There is more at Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park than just skiing and snowboarding. You will also find the aerial tramway, in addition to ice skating and snow tubing. Plus, with special hours of operation, through the holidays, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park is a perfect adventure getaway to enjoy with the whole family.

[Source: Ober Mountain via Facebook]