Christmas is the season of giving. Many people forget about that and think that it's the season of receiving. But, it's not.

The generous people of the Tristate never forget that giving is so much better than receiving. It's one of the reasons I love living here.

Earlier this month, I let you know that two friends of mine were continuing their holiday quest to make others feel loved at Christmas. But, they needed your help to help those in assisted living feel the joy and warmth of Christmas and you helped out more than ever.

How did the Evansville Santa to Seniors 2022 turn out?

Santa to a Senior 2022! <a class="x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x6umtig x1b1mbwd xaqea5y xav7gou x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xt0b8zv x1qq9wsj xo1l8bm" tabindex="0" href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067206030679&__cft__[0]=AZW7xE15hQblFfw_ffvSjkiJbKswWTOCGrbrCigTcSw0e7E4-CsXsH6tgUWEVMxDh5UTL0IL8Wbcu4HeRdfLqa5DR2ZuDKWLHsehZ1Q4wHZITwHchUKRAgkpJABVDhJabBlrFXdavhHjFhCAxR4vxKjY&__tn__=-]K-R"><span class="xt0psk2">Midwest Activism and Advocacy 2.0</span></a> would like to thank our biggest helpers <a class="x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x6umtig x1b1mbwd xaqea5y xav7gou x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xt0b8zv x1qq9wsj xo1l8bm" tabindex="0" href="https://www.facebook.com/lyndserr?__cft__[0]=AZW7xE15hQblFfw_ffvSjkiJbKswWTOCGrbrCigTcSw0e7E4-CsXsH6tgUWEVMxDh5UTL0IL8Wbcu4HeRdfLqa5DR2ZuDKWLHsehZ1Q4wHZITwHchUKRAgkpJABVDhJabBlrFXdavhHjFhCAxR4vxKjY&__tn__=-]K-R"><span class="xt0psk2">Lyndsey Schaefer Jenkins</span></a> & <a class="x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x6umtig x1b1mbwd xaqea5y xav7gou x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xt0b8zv x1qq9wsj xo1l8bm" tabindex="0" href="https://www.facebook.com/mistie.frazier?__cft__[0]=AZW7xE15hQblFfw_ffvSjkiJbKswWTOCGrbrCigTcSw0e7E4-CsXsH6tgUWEVMxDh5UTL0IL8Wbcu4HeRdfLqa5DR2ZuDKWLHsehZ1Q4wHZITwHchUKRAgkpJABVDhJabBlrFXdavhHjFhCAxR4vxKjY&__tn__=-]K-R"><span class="xt0psk2">Mistie Nicole Frazier</span></a> . This year we had double the residents to provide for, local bank Old National Bank's Ace Team, and kiddos were more than happy to help us bring smiles to some wonderful people! Thanks to the whole community for the contributions both monetary, and physical, items, and for sharing our fliers! Thanks to WDKQ's Leslie Morgan, WEHT's Angie Humphrey for their coverage as well! You did it![/pullquotes]

Thank you so much, Tristate! Merry Christmas!

