These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville

Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.

Fifth & Broadway Garage

A 2-minute walk from Ryman Auditorium, the Broadway strip of rooftop bars and restaurants, or the famous Johnny Cash Museum - this garage is a convenient choice for a night of fun. Prices are $6 for up to 1 hour, $12 for 2 hours, $17 for 3 hours, $20 for 3-5 hours, and $30 for 5-24 hours.

Fifth Avenue of the Arts Garage

Between Commerce Street and Church Street and 2 blocks from Broadway lies the 5th Avenue of the Arts Garage. This garage is one of the more affordable options in downtown Nashville, with an hourly rate of $10 and a max daily rate of $20. This garage also offers monthly rates of $210 if you're anticipating a longer stay in Nashville.

Mckendree Garage

If the Fifth Avenue of the Arts Garage is full, Mckendree Garage is conveniently located next door. Prices are at a daily rate only of $21/day. Monthly rates are $175 and are available for purchase through the mobile Metropolis app. The Metropolis app is a great tool for finding affordable parking in major metropolitan areas across the country.

333 Garage

This parking garage is located in the famous AT&T Building - also known as the “Batman” building per the locals. This garage charges $10/hour, with a max daily rate of $25. On nights after 6pm, Saturdays, and for special events, the hourly rate increases to $15/hour. Located on 4th Avenue North, the 333 Garage is one block from Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and the iconic Tin Roof Bar on Broadway.

Fourth & Commerce Parking

This garage charges $10/hour with a $25/daily max rate. After 4 pm, hourly rates increase to $15/hour. This parking garage is steps away from Rare Bird Rooftop Bar & Lounge and the Wild Beaver Saloon, both popular places to enjoy live music, karaoke, skyline views, and delicious eats.

Here are some parking tips to make the most of your visit to Nashville:

Metered parking is available throughout the city in addition to dozens of parking garages. The meters charge $2.25/hour in the downtown districts. Parking in these spaces is free after 6 pm Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, parking along the road is free for the whole day.

Check out this comprehensive list of all possible locations to park within downtown Nashville. This resource should make your upcoming trip easy and stress-free!

On the day of your travel, visit Spot Hero to book and prepay for your parking before you even arrive! This will ensure the spot you want to park is available and not booked by someone else.

Hopefully, these tips will make your upcoming trip to Music City stress-free. Happy travels!