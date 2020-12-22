The Tri-State’s Favorite Christmas Characters Revealed

The results are in!! Yesterday I asked you to name the best Christmas movie character. The main reason is that I wanted to see just how the Tri-State compares to the nation. If you look at what we talked about yesterday you’ll see that Buddy the Elf was the most popular character nationally and that Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” was the most popular in Indiana. Well, we had some different answers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app