Boy Uses Santa App to Tell Him He’s Missed; Hear Santa’s Response

Little Braxton is one our favorite little guys. When you meet him, he is usually full of energy, but that's not always the case. If you follow his Facebook page Braxton's Journey, you'll see that he was in the hospital numerous times, before he was even three years old. Chiari Malformation type 1 is one of the conditions that Braxton was diagnosed with. We know he's a huge hockey fan, and now Santa knows what he wants for Christmas, thanks to Santa's App.

Sweet Braxton tells Santa how much he misses him. This is some serious cuteness overload. Enjoy!

Listen for more special messages from Santa next week at 6:35 A.M.