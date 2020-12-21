Chandler Community Starts Giving Wall on Elementary School Fence

There's no denying that 2020 has been one for the books, most importantly it's been one for the history books. I don't know about you, but I am getting a bit tired of living through major historical events haha! However if I can say anything positive about this year we've had, it's that the human spirit can really be so inspiring.

We're all in a funk right now, we're straddling the line of normal, while trying to be safe during a pandemic, and it's just been rough. Not to mention many have lost jobs this year, and it's just been a really hard year for most. This holiday season there's been a trend popping up around the tri-state and it's truly inspiring, it's a trend of giving walls.

Basically a giving wall is where people from the community can donate items, and then people who need those items can get them. It's truly a great idea. Chandler Elementary School's back fence is being turned into one of those giving walls.

Over Christmas break the community is asking anyone who is able to donate please do. You can bring a new or gently used donation in a zip lock bag to the back fence of the school. Some examples of items to donate are:

Hygiene items

Socks

Gloves

Toys

Paper goods

Shelf stable food

They ask that you donate if you're able, and take what you need. This is such an inspiring example of the community helping each other out, and it's truly amazing to see. This year has been so hard, and we've had to come together in weird ways this year but somehow we're managing to make it through. There's a light at the end of this tunnel, we're going to get through this, but in the mean time seeing people show their true hearts and helping one another is exactly what we need to see. It is such a good reminder that there is good in this world.