Cheese Heads and Winos Rejoice: Study Says Both Help Your Brain

I always love talking about how certain food or drink items can improve your health. Sometimes it can be the most obscure or random items out there. This time, however, I think we all can get on board with one, if not both, of these delicious AND nutritious treats.

For me, this has been the year of charcuterie boards. I don’t know if it’s just because it’s now the trendy thing to have at any gathering or what. However, I do love having a full tray of meats, cheeses, fruits, and so on. Then if you pair that with a nice wine, or in my case a cocktail, you are all set. So, why am I telling you about this? Well, according to science, pairing cheese and wine is good for your cognitive brain function.

Thanks to a study done by Iowa State University, they found that both cheese and wine not only help with brain function but also can help fight off a decline as you get older. So, yes you can have an extra slice of cheese and one more glass of wine if you feel like it. I mean you are only helping yourself out, right?

Of course, like all studies, there are some variables to this one. But all in all, eating cheese and drinking wine is not a bad option if you want to help keep your brain healthy. You just can’t go too overboard on both because then you may have some other problems creep up on you.