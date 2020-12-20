Krampus Themed Haunted Attraction Happening in Louisville

Personally I'm a big fan of ways to take normal things, and make them creepy. I'm a big fan of Halloween themed Christmas trees, and always find it funny when people use skeletons in Santa hats as Christmas decorations. So when I first heard about Christmas/Krampus themed haunted attractions popping up a couple years ago, I was all about it!

This year The Haunted Hotel attraction in Louisville is hosting the Curse of Krampus. The Curse of Krampus will take place December 18th & 19th. Tickets start at $25. The attraction says this about the Curse of Krampus:

The Curse of Krampus presented by The Haunted Hotel is a Holiday Horror edition of Christmas. Imagine Crazy Santa, Jack'd up Frost, Insane Gingerbread Man, Krampus Devil, Man Eating Elves! It's going to be an adventure with ole St. Nick! Join us Dec 18 and 19 from 7p -10p both nights. Tickets available on location and online

We all know the story of Santa Claus, but do you know the story of Krampus? According to Smithsonian Mag, Krampus is the anti-Santa. The yin to Santa's yang if you will. St. Nick may punish bad kids by giving them coal, but Krampus? Krampus does much worse to bad kids.

Krampus himself historically comes around the night of December 5, tagging along with St. Nicholas. He visits houses all night with his saintly pal. While St. Nick is on hand to put candy in the shoes of good kids and birch twigs in the shoes of the bad, Krampus’ particular specialty is punishing naughty children. Legend has it that throughout the Christmas season, misbehaved kids are beaten with birch branches or can disappear, stuffed into Krampus’ sack and hauled off to his lair to be tortured or eaten. (source)

The story of Krampus actually originates in Europe, but he's finally gotten so popular that his story has spread across the pond to the U.S. Would you brave a Krampus themed haunted house? Personally this year I'm going to stick to my home with my skeletons donning their best Santa hats, but next year I'll definitely be all about it!