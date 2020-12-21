Logan’s Promise Covering Lyft Rides Home on New Year’s Eve

If there's ever been a year we're excited to see come to an end, it's 2020. Honestly, it can't get over quick enough. Because of the year it's been, you may be inclined to toast good riddance to it a little more than usual with a few drinks. If that, or any amount of drinking, is in your plans, Logan's Promise is stepping up to make sure you get home safely and don't kick off the new year with a bad decision by once again offering their Safe Ride Home Program with a special promo code through Lyft.

Available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31st until 3:00 a.m. New Year's Day, open up your Lyft app once your night comes to an end and enter the promo code LOGAN2021 to have Logan's Promise cover the cost of your ride up to $25. Something important to note, the service will ONLY TAKE YOU HOME! It is not designed to be your personal party hopper.

One more thing to keep in mind, like cab drivers, Lyft drivers are essentially independent contractors, so remember to throw them a couple of bucks as a way to say thanks for getting you home.