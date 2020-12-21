This Indiana Christmas Vacation Themed Light Display is Still My Favorite

Last year Vincennes Main Street had the hap-hap-happiest Christmas display, as it was Christmas Vacation themed! The display came complete with cousin Eddie and his RV. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has become a beloved Christmas classic, that like the Jelly of the Month Club is the gift that keeps on giving.

Each year my husband and I have a tradition, we make eggnog and turn on Christmas Vacation. It's one of my favorite yearly traditions. Christmas Vacation has become one of those movies that it doesn't matter how many times you've seen it, it's still just as funny as the first time you watched it.

I haven't had a chance to make it up to Vincennes to see what they did for their display this year, but I do know it'll be hard to top last year's display! My sweet friend Devon used to work in Vincennes and she sent me these photos one night to share with you!