We make the trip to Santa Claus, Indiana at least once during the holiday season and a stop at The Santa Claus Christmas Store is always on the agenda.

Not Just Ornaments

Oh sure, you'll find an ornament for literally anyone, and you can even get them customized. But there are so many beautiful and unique decorations that you won't find anywhere else.

Collectables

Dear Santa, I would like all of the things in this section. I love the little villages, especially the ones that light up.

Is someone on your list looking for a certain piece?

Mrs. Claus' Kitchen

The smells throughout the store are simply divine. Near the back of the store, you'll find yummy treats in Mrs. Claus' Kitchen.

Ornaments of Every Kind

No Chimney, No Problem

Santa is Watching

On select days and times, you and your family can visit with the big man himself. You'll find him right next to Mrs. Claus' Kitchen.

Visit The Santa Claus Land of Lights, and you'll receive a coupon to use at The Christmas store.

Experience the magic of Christmas at the Santa Claus Christmas Store, located in the heart of America's Christmas hometown Santa Claus, Indiana. Here you are sure to find just what you would expect in the only town named after jolly Ole St. Nick. From beautiful gifts, collectibles, and brilliant twinkling light displays to the warm mouth-watering aroma of Mrs. Claus' notorious Christmas goodies, we specialize in the complete holiday experience.

33 N Kringle Pl Santa Claus, IN 47579

