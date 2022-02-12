The Missouri Legend of the Corpse Under the Bed is Sadly True

There is no lack of urban legends and that's especially true in Missouri. Most are wild tales which have little basis in fact. There is one however that is sadly true. It's the Missouri legend of the corpse under the bed and it really happened.

Get our free mobile app

Only In Your State is one of the sites that has shared the story of the corpse under a Missouri bed. As the story goes, a couple checks into a hotel room and smell something odd. They contact the hotel manager and are assured nothing is wrong so they proceed to sleep through the night. When they wake up in the morning, the smell has become unbearable and they decide to check themselves to see what's going on only to learn that there is a dead body inside the box spring that they've just slept on the entire night.

This is one Missouri urban legend that is sadly true and it happened in 2003 near Kansas City in the Capri Motel. The Orlando Sentinel reported on this strange motel find in July of 2003. It gets stranger. The fact is that the truth is much creepier than the urban legend that's been retold. The real story of the corpse under the bed went on for THREE DAYS. That's right. A couple stayed and slept in the room for THREE DAYS with a dead body under them. (*shudder*)

You can even find confirmations of this story in reviews of the Capri Motel on Yelp:

Gee S. - "They found a dead body rotting for days at this motel. Guests kept complaining about the smell but they did nothing."

The Capri Motel met its own demise in 2015 as it was demolished. Probably for the better as a location with this kind of morbid history is something that can't be undone.

Moral of the story is you really should check under the bed when you stay in a hotel. You never know exactly what you'll find under that box spring.

This Hermann, Missouri Airbnb Has Goats, Chickens and Kayaks