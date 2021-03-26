Test Out Kayaking For $5 At Patoka Lake To See If It’s For You

If you've been on the fence about getting a kayak or just simply trying out kayaking in general, you'll have the chance to see if it's for you soon at Patoka Lake.

I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own.

Now, Patoka Lake is giving you the opportunity to see if kayaking is for you. Perhaps you want to learn how to go kayaking or maybe you just want to see what kind of kayak works best for you before buying one, the Patoka Lake Interpretive Naturalists are hosting an event just for you.

The Patoka Lake Interpretive Naturalists will be hosting an event for kayaking lessons for beginners on Saturday, April 17 at 12:30p.m. EST. According to their Facebook post:

During this lesson, participants will get the opportunity to try several different styles of kayaks and paddles. Participants will learn what gear is needed and the best places to paddle on Patoka! All equipment including life jackets will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you to test out kayaking. I'm sure once you do, you'll love it just as much as I do. Oh, and here's the thing, it's very inexpensive to take part in. This event will cost $5 per person and is open to anyone ages 12 and up. They say that space is going to be limited and advance registration is required. So if you're interested in learning more and securing your spot for this event, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.

