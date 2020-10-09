Target And Best Buy ‘Black Friday’ Deals Start Next Week

If you're looking to get some Black Friday shopping ahead of time, Target and Best Buy will have deals beginning next week.

Target's Deal Days will be happening on October 13 and 14 this year. According to their press release, "hundreds of thousands of deep discounts across Electronics, Home, Essentials, Toys, Beauty and more."

According to Target's press release,

We’re not stopping there. The savings extend all season long, spanning October through December. Think nearly 1 million more deals than last year across Home, Apparel & Accessories, Electronics and more, plus (for the first time) Black Friday pricing throughout the entire month of November. Watch for weeklong discounts and digital deals every day, beginning November 1.

Target will also extend their price matching policy. From November 1 through December 24, if you purchase item advertised as a “Black Friday deal” and you find it for a lower price at Target or Target.com, they will refund you the difference. Target will also match select competitors’ prices within 14 days of a purchase, throughout the majority of the season.

Best Buy will be also be offering deals for two days next week on October 13 and 14. This is the same time as Target's Deal Days and will coincide with Amazon's biggest sales promotion of the year, Prime Day.

These "pre-Black Friday" deals come straight from the not-yet-released Black Friday ad. According to their press release, some items that will be on sale include "one of the most anticipated deals of the season": a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $529.99, laptops starting at $119.99, and JBL Free True Wireless headphones at $69.99.

Some people are hesitant are taking advantage of these early Black Friday deals because they fear that the price of items might be lower on Black Friday itself. Best Buy addressed that issue in the release by saying "if the price on one of these deals goes lower before Black Friday, My Best Buy customers will be automatically reimbursed the difference."

The rest of Best Buy’s Black Friday ad, and more opportunities to score Black Friday deals, will come later this month.

Enjoy the early deals!