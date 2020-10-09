Driving into work on Monday morning I was not grateful. I woke up mad because it was Monday. Instead of thinking about how I can attack my day, I was cursing under my breath because I got a whole 4 hours of sleep. After seeing a viral video -- I was checked. I'm over here upset that I have to go to work, but so many are without jobs. How can I be so ungrateful?

A young woman in Georgia was caught dancing for joy after she scored a job in a restaurant. The joyous celebration in a parking lot was caught on security cameras by the manager that hired her.

The 21-year-old identified as Kallayah, who was celebrating her new job, looked around to make sure no one was around to witness her dance. She didn't consider the security cameras, and we are grateful she didn't. Of course, the footage has gone viral because joy like this is contagious.

The manager of the sports bar and restaurant took to her Instagram with the video and her caption read: "So I just hired this young girl and this was her response."

Why was this such a joyous occasion? The 21-year-old has been homeless for two years and recently lost multiple jobs due to the pandemic.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, as of September 12, around 12.6 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits. Remember there are countless Americans who are not able to receive unemployment even though they are unemployed. The unemployment rate is scary, but then again everything in 2020 is scary.