Evansville’s Hadi Shrine Building is Home to New Restaurant

Our station is located in Downtown Evansville, walking distance to a lot of great restaurants. When I found out that a new eatery just opened, I had to share it with you. Riverwalk Restaurant opened this week, and features a full menu and bar.

The owners are no strangers to running a successful restaurant, since they have been serving up Greek and Mediterranean cuisine at Acropolis for twenty years. Doros & Ellada Hadjisavva stay busy serving up delicious food in their restaurant and they've recently added a food truck that you can find at various locations in our community.

Their newest venture, Riverwalk Restaurant is located inside the Hadi Shriners’ Building on Walnut St. But don't worry, it is open to the public. It's in a convenient spot for a nice picnic lunch by the river or happy hour after work. Riverwalk also offers a full catering service, and a banquet hall that can host up to 350 people.

I haven't had the chance to try the menu yet, but I have looked it over, and there are some cleverly-named items.

The LST Stromboli

A gyro named after our famous warship.

Hadi Hot Ham and Cheese Melt

A classic that honors the building the restaurant in located in.

The Western Ribeye

Pays homage to one of Evansville's beloved restaurants that closed in June.

Nix Brothers’ Marinated Chicken Breast

This specially-named sandwich is marinated in Nix brother’s Western Ribeye French dressing.

Over on the drink menu, there is extensive list of specialty cocktails like the Skinny Ski and Miss Budweiser.