Take a Ghost Tour & Stay in a Real Haunted Mansion in St. Louis

I have been to St. Louis many times, but this is the first I'm hearing about The Lemp Mansion, a haunted mansion that you can actually stay in. Honestly, I'm terrified of ghosts, and would never willingly stay in an establishment that calls itself haunted. I would be tempted to walk around the property, just to see if if felt haunted.

After doing a little reading, I kind of don't think I need to see it in person to guarantee that spirits call it home. CNN Travel named the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis one of "10 Spookiest Buildings in the World". They may not be evil, but judging from the history of this mansion, they are troubled. A total of three family members died by suicide over the years. One man even killed his dog. Yikes.

The haunting isn't limited to the hallways or guest rooms. The Huffington Post named the restaurant at the Lemp Mansion as one of five 'Haunted Restaurants Where You Can Have a Spooky Dinner'. Ready to take a peek inside?



3322 DeMENIL PL.

ST. LOUIS, MO 63118

Phone 314-664-8024