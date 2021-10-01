Friday After 5 may have wrapped up its 25th Anniversary Season, but there is going to be some live music in downtown Owensboro tonight. The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra is coming back for a second edition of its incredibly popular Symphony Stroll!

Owensboro Symphony

This year's Stroll will feature five different groups playing along the riverfront. It's a great way to enjoy some live music and be able to remain socially distant and enjoy the fresh air in downtown Owensboro. And that air is going to be filled with the sounds of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Here's a special invitation shared on social media by Maestro Troy Quinn!

Plus, Troy stopped by the WBKR studios this morning to chat with us about the 2nd Annual Symphony Stroll and what you can expect if you come down to the banks of the Ohio River tonight. There will multiple ensembles along the park.

Maestro Quinn and about twenty other musicians will be playing at the "batwing" theatre overlooking the Ohio River. From there, you can stroll along toward the RiverPark Center where you'll encounter a percussion ensemble, a brass quintet and a string quartet. Once you get to the BB&T Plaza, you'll get to enjoy the sounds from the Symphony's jazz trio.

The 2nd Annual Symphony Stroll begins at 6pm and runs through 8 and, of course, it's completely FREE. The OSO created this event last year as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was to give local music lovers a safe way to get out and enjoy some live music. Tonight, that new tradition continues.

