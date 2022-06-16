Six Reasons Why Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Residents Should Always Have Cucumbers in the House

Cucumbers are a food that you occasionally use in a salad. For the most part, they aren't something you keep on hand all the time unless they are pickled and in a jar.

But, there are so many more uses for cucumbers. So many in fact, that you should make them a constant on your grocery list every week.

As you know cucumbers are mega nutritious. They contain most of the vitamins we need every day. One cucumber contains Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Zinc.

But what you may not know is that cucumbers also have many very surprising uses, too.

According to Cleaning Info,

Cucumbers can help get rid of hangovers and stress headaches

Cucumbers are packed with sugar, Vitamin B, and electrolytes. Eat half a cucumber to replenish needed vitamins and hydration.

Cucumbers are a natural energizer

Do you get tired in the afternoon? if so, cucumbers are a good source of B vitamins and carbs that can help you get over the afternoon slump.

Cucumbers can reduce fog on the bathroom mirror

Just rub a cucumber slice along the mirror, it helps to eliminate the fog and your bathroom will smell like a spa.

Cucumbers can lubricate hinges

Squeaky hinges? A cucumber slice can eliminate the squeak. Just take a slice or two and rub it on the hinge.

Cucumbers can freshen breath

Put a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth with your tongue for 30 seconds. The phytochemicals will kill the bacteria in your mouth responsible for causing bad breath.

Cucumbers can be used to clean sinks and stainless steel Use a slice of a cucumber and rub it on the surface you want to clean. It will remove tarnish and bring back the shine.

Check out more incredible uses for cucumbers, HERE.

