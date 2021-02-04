St. Jude Founder Kept His Promise To The Saint of Lost Causes

The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, located in Memphis TN, is the result of Danny Thomas making a promise.

As a struggling young actor and comedian, Danny prayed to the Patron Saint of Lost Causes - St. Jude. He promised that if the saint would take care of him and his family, he would build a shrine in his honor.The shrine would be a hospital for needy children, where they would be cared for regardless of race, religion or ability to pay, where no suffering child would EVER be turned away.

The St. Jude Children's Hospital was built in the shape of a star with a statue of the saint, that inspired the hospital of hope, standing proudly and lovingly in the front.

Well, Danny Thomas became VERY successful.

Danny Thomas - St Jude Founder - A Look At His Career

Here are a couple of Tristate St. Jude stories.

