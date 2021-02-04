When I first found out that I was pregnant, I quickly learned that I had to change my diet. I couldn't drink some of my favorite beverages, and I had to give up things like sushi, soft cheese, even lunch meat! Longest nine months of my life! But she came out practically perfect in every way. I didn't want anything to happen to my little girl and when I found out that some pretty basic ham could make her sick, I banished it from the house. It was worth it to give up sandwiches and saki for her. Hard, but worth it.

As a parent, I've learned that it wouldn't be the last time I spent hours worrying about her. Even little things like math tests and falling down still worry me. And when she's sick, I can't help but wanting to take the pain away. I can't imagine being a parent and finding out your child has cancer. All of a sudden you worry about the little things and the really huge unimaginable things. But it happens way more than you might think. Cancer is diagnosed each year in about 175,000 children ages 14 and under worldwide and is the leading cause of death by disease past infancy for U.S. children.* -stjude.org

Now those stats might sound scary - and they are - but the good news is that there is hope. There is a hospital in Memphis, TN, that specializes in researching pediatric cancers and treating even the smallest of patients and now more than 80% of pediatric cancer patients go on to become long-term survivors.* -stjude.org

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was founded in 1962 by the actor Danny Thomas who believed that no child should die in the dawn of life. Since then, the survival rate of multiple childhood illnesses, included various types of cancer, have dramatically increased thanks to their mission to "advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment."

Patients enter the walls of the hospital (which isn't like a hospital at all but a fun, colorful, cheerful place and are immediately treated like family. No family ever receives a bill from the hospital and children come to the hospital from all over the world. Even better - research and protocols are shared freely with the medical community so that patients can be treated with the best care even closer to their own home.

Most hospitals rely on patient insurance and billing but since St. Jude does not bill families, the hospital relies mainly on donations from individuals like you. It costs about a BILLION dollars a year to operate St. Jude so every penny counts! And they are responsible with your donation. For the past seven years, 82 cents of every dollar received has gone to support the treatment, research and future needs of St. Jude.*

Here at Townsquare Media, we are dedicated to helping St. Jude continuing to save the lives of children all over the world. We ask that you consider joining us in the fight. When you become a Partner in Hope, which is a monthly donation of $19 on a credit or debit card, you'll receive a FREE "We Won't Stop" shirt.

It's easy to give. Just call us at 800. 372.4999 or text JUDE to 626262. You can also give online by clicking here. If you are already a partner in hope, give us a call to renew your partnership and you'll also receive the 2021 shirt.

