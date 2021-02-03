How To Make Kripsy Kreme Donuts In The Air Fryer

When it comes to restaurant copy cat recipes, I can't get enough of them. I love to try them out to see if they really taste like the favorite restaurant brand the the recipes claim. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

I found this recipe on TikTok, my happy place, and I really think my heart skipped a little. If only I was this creative. It looks very simple and could score you major bonus points with your family.

One morning soon, I'm going to surprise my family with these air fryer donuts. I'll ket you know how they turn out. If you make them before me, let me know what you think. Sand me a message on our Facebook page.

Back during my days at Princeton Community High School, I had a teacher friend that worked at Cracker Barrel while she went to Purdue University. We all loved to have her show us her copy cat recipes. Being a Family and Consumer Science teacher, she already was much more advanced in culinary arts than any of us. She tried to come up with the copy cat dishes herself. She would work out different versions of her recipes and test therm on all of her friends. Obviously, she had people lining up to be her friend.

The ones i remember her making that were most like the Cracker Barrel restaurant originals were the Hash Brown Casserole, the cornbread and the amazing pancakes. She perfected each of them, It was SO GOOD to be her friend.

